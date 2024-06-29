Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Peru

Buckingham Palace said she was expected to make a full and swift recovery
A magnitude-6 earthquake struck off the coast of Peru on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake's epicentre was located at a depth of 24km.
This comes a day a powerful temblor with a magnitude of 7 jolted the waters near the coast of southern Peru's Arequipa region. No deaths were reported but eight people were injured.
Following the earthquake on Friday, Arequipa was hit by four aftershocks of 4 to 4.6 magnitude, causing some landslides on local roads.
The government said on social media it was monitoring to assess the damage and "determine the actions to be taken".
The US National Tsunami Warning Center had said there was a tsunami threat from the quake, adding waves of between 1 and 3 metres (9.84 ft) above the tide level had been recorded along some parts of Peru's coast.
ALSO READ:
Buckingham Palace said she was expected to make a full and swift recovery
The airport said on social media platform X passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise
The re-conduct of the exam was announced following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks
The quake was at a depth of 93 km (57.79 miles)
The cases stem from the family's practice of bringing servants from their native India and included accusations of confiscating their passports
Hundreds of animals also perished in the blaze, local residents said
The wreck and its artefacts were discovered more than a mile deep on the bed of the Mediterranean Sea
Fatalities have also been confirmed by Indonesia, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region