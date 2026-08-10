At least 111 killed, 87 injured after 7.4 magnitude quake hits western Colombia

Mon, Aug 10, 2026 | Safar 27, 1448 | Fajr 04:28
Terremoto en Colombia pic.twitter.com/NOPmrNrcGc— PAYBALL LOPEZ (@MAINTAINRIGHT1) August 10, 2026
Impresionantes imÃ¡genes del #temblor en #Colombia asÃ se sintiÃ³ en #Manizales.— CARLOS ANDRES DIAZ (@chenco_666) August 10, 2026
CÃ³mo se mueven estos camiones ð±ð± pic.twitter.com/SC4JWaFPz3
Buildings collapsed after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia near San Jose del Palmar, causing injuries, damage in Quibdo, and evacuations across nine departments https://t.co/b9Tbt2PyRd pic.twitter.com/VuLg7UBcSk— Reuters (@Reuters) August 10, 2026
President Abelardo de la Espriella
Mayor Alejandro Eder