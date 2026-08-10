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  • Published: Mon Aug 10, 2026, 9:18 PM

At least 111 killed, 87 injured after 7.4 magnitude quake hits western Colombia

By:Elizabeth Gonzales
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Key Events

4 hours ago

Colombian president declares state of emergency

4 hours ago

Watch: Buildings collapse as quake hits Colombia

4 hours ago

Major quakes leave thousands dead in recent months

4 hours ago

US issues safety alert for citizens in Colombia

5 hours ago

Death toll rises to 82, up from 77: Reuters

5 hours ago

At least 25 structures collapse in Cali after earthquake

5 hours ago

UAE offers condolences to Colombia

5 hours ago

42 fatalities in Colombia's Risaralda

6 hours ago

At least 77 killed: Reuters

Summary

  • At least 111 were killed, 87 injured after the powerful earthquake struck Colombia.
  • Colombian President declared a state of emergency after the quake killed 111.
  • At least 25 structures have collapsed across Colombia's Cali.
  • 12:20 AM

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  • 11:59 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Shakira expresses solidarity with Colombia

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  • 11:16 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Colombian president declares state of emergency

  • 11:14 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Watch: Buildings collapse as quake hits Colombia

  • 11:05 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    EU 'ready to provide more support' after Colombia quake

  • 11:00 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Major quakes leave thousands dead in recent months

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  • 10:48 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    US issues safety alert for citizens in Colombia

  • 10:43 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Man carries bag out of collapsed construction site

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  • 10:34 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Colombia quake kills 111, injures 87: President

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  • 10:30 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Residents, emergency personnel dig through debris of collapsed building

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  • 10:22 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Woman rescued from collapsed building after earthquake

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  • 10:13 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Death toll rises to 82, up from 77: Reuters

  • 10:10 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Woman kneels in prayer and holds on to faith

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  • 10:07 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Residents search rubble for survivors

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  • 10:01 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    29 killed in Valle del Cauca and Manizales: AFP

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  • 9:57 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Elderly woman carried to safety as medics treat injured

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  • 9:53 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    US closely monitoring Colombia earthquake: Rubio

  • 9:50 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Macron expresses solidarity with Colombia

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  • 9:49 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Colombia President heads to Bogota for emergency meeting

    quote    To the Colombians who are going through difficult times today, I want to say: You are not alone.

    President Abelardo de la Espriella

  • 9:44 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Was there a tsunami threat after the quake?

  • 9:42 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Colombia suspends flights at six airports

  • 9:39 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    At least 25 structures collapse in Cali after earthquake

    quote    At this point, two people have already been rescued alive, one elderly woman and one young girl. There are more people trapped.

    Mayor Alejandro Eder

  • 9:36 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Colombia earthquake leaves residents shaken

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  • 9:32 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    UAE offers condolences to Colombia

  • 9:30 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Are earthquakes common in Colombia?

  • 9:28 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Colombia declares national emergency: Local media

  • 9:27 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    People gather in parks after evacuating their homes

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  • 9:26 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    Residents walk past a damaged building

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  • 9:22 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    42 fatalities in Colombia's Risaralda

  • 9:21 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    How deep was the 7.4-magnitude Colombia quake?

  • 9:18 PM, Aug 10, 2026

    At least 77 killed: Reuters

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