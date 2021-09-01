Dwayne Johnson reacts to viral photo of stunning lookalike, calls him 'way cooler'

Doppelganger Eric Fields works as a patrol lieutenant with the Morgan County Sheriff Office in Alabama

Although there’s no one quite like Dwayne Johnson, in recent weeks, it's a doppelganger of the American actor who's been making waves online.

Patrol lieutenant Eric Fields has gone viral ever since a photo of him was shared by the Morgan County Sheriff Office in Alabama — and it's no wonder: the cop seems to be the spitting image of the actor better known as The Rock.

From the build to the bald head, right down to the Aviator sunglasses and the smile — Fields has, well, been giving netizens a 'field day' as they try to play spot the difference.

On Tuesday, however, the Rock himself could not resist responding to the hoopla about the mysterious resemblance.

“Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler," wrote the former professional wrestler, as he shared a collage of Fields and himself.

"Stay safe brother and thank you for your service.... I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you got ‘em,” added the 49-year old Jungle Cruise star, using the hashtag #ericfields.

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

Fields who now serves as an firearms instructor told local news outlet AL.com that he has “been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child”, adding that he finds it both humorous and flattering.

He is now using his recently gained fame for a noble cause by creating awareness for a co-worker who has been diagnosed with ALS and trying to raise money for his treatment.

The real Dwayne Johnson, meanwhile, recently starred in Disney’s Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt and Jack Whitehall. In July, he revealed that he has wrapped up filming for DC Comics superhero flick Black Adam, which is slated for release next year.