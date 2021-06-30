Americas
Logo
 
HOME > World > Americas

Driver crashes through fence onto Los Angeles airport

AP/Los Angeles
Filed on June 30, 2021

(Supplied)

The driver was detained and no injuries were reported.


Los Angeles International Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield.

The intrusion forced a sudden closure of some of the runways Thursday evening, authorities said.

A statement by the Los Angeles Airport Police Division said the car went through a fence at a FedEx cargo facility, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The driver was detained and no injuries were reported, the statement said. An investigation is ongoing.

The airport’s two south runways were briefly closed and the two north runways continued operating normally, officials said on Twitter. The closed runways have since reopened.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210630&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210639937&Ref=AR&profile=1033 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1033,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 