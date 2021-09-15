Don't scream: Company to pay volunteer Dh4,700 to watch 13 horror films
Movies include Saw, The Purge and Annabelle
Horror fest fans, this one's for you.
A US company is offering to pay a chosen volunteer $1,300 (approx. Dh4,775) to watch 13 horror movies this October.
FinanceBuzz is on the quest for a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst, who will watch the scary films while wearing a Fitbit, which will monitor the viewer’s heart rate.
“Wanted: A horror lover for hire who is brave enough to watch 13 scary movies to find out whether high-budget horror movies deliver more scares than low-budget ones,” a press note on the company's website read.
According to the company, movies of the horror genre are considered to be the most profitable, irrespective of the film’s budget.
“We at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones,” it said.
The scary movies on the list are a mix of high-budget and low-budget classics, and include:
> Saw
> Amityville Horror
> A Quiet Place
> A Quiet Place Part II
> Candyman
> Insidious
> The Blair Witch Project
> Sinister
> Get Out
> The Purge
> Halloween
> Paranormal Activity
> Annabelle
After watching the movies, the hired volunteer will further rank the flicks based on their prediction of the size of the movie’s production.
The company also announced an extra perk — a gift card worth $50 (approx. Dh180) to cover the rental cost to fund your fright fest.
Applicants must be based in the United States and be at least 18 years of age to avail the opportunity.
Application forms are available on the company’s website and must be submitted by September 26, midnight.
The chosen candidate will be contacted via email by October 1 and will have to watch the aforementioned films and complete the assignment by October 18.
-
Americas
Don't scream: Company to pay volunteer Dh4,700 to ...
Movies include Saw, The Purge and Annabelle READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: EU to donate 200 million more vaccine...
EU chief executive warns against ‘pandemic of the non-... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Teenager dies after accidentally brushing teeth...
She did not inform anyone about the incident for fear of being scolded READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan women’s soccer team arrives in...
Chaudhry gave no details on how many players had entered the country. READ MORE
-
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date,...
Fans in the UAE can pre-order their favourite iPhone this week. READ MORE
-
Technology
iPhone 13 will boost 5G adoption, say experts
Apple on Tuesday announced the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips,...
The new phone will start retailing at Dh2,567 READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed orders humanitarian flights to...
Materials will be immediately sent out to those affected by floods READ MORE
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
14 September 2021
Government
UAE: 3-month midday break rule ends today
14 September 2021
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras
14 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
14 September 2021
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
14 September 2021
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
14 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to begin A380 service to Istanbul from October 1