Don't scream: Company to pay volunteer Dh4,700 to watch 13 horror films

Movies include Saw, The Purge and Annabelle

Horror fest fans, this one's for you.

A US company is offering to pay a chosen volunteer $1,300 (approx. Dh4,775) to watch 13 horror movies this October.

FinanceBuzz is on the quest for a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst, who will watch the scary films while wearing a Fitbit, which will monitor the viewer’s heart rate.

“Wanted: A horror lover for hire who is brave enough to watch 13 scary movies to find out whether high-budget horror movies deliver more scares than low-budget ones,” a press note on the company's website read.

According to the company, movies of the horror genre are considered to be the most profitable, irrespective of the film’s budget.

“We at FinanceBuzz are dying to know whether or not high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones,” it said.

The scary movies on the list are a mix of high-budget and low-budget classics, and include:

> Saw

> Amityville Horror

> A Quiet Place

> A Quiet Place Part II

> Candyman

> Insidious

> The Blair Witch Project

> Sinister

> Get Out

> The Purge

> Halloween

> Paranormal Activity

> Annabelle

After watching the movies, the hired volunteer will further rank the flicks based on their prediction of the size of the movie’s production.

The company also announced an extra perk — a gift card worth $50 (approx. Dh180) to cover the rental cost to fund your fright fest.

Applicants must be based in the United States and be at least 18 years of age to avail the opportunity.

Application forms are available on the company’s website and must be submitted by September 26, midnight.

The chosen candidate will be contacted via email by October 1 and will have to watch the aforementioned films and complete the assignment by October 18.