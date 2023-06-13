Donald Trump pleads not guilty in federal documents case

Shahbaz Sharif says the country is moving one step at a time toward prosperity, economic growth and energy security
Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.
Trump's plea, entered before US Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in a federal court in Miami, sets up a legal battle likely to play out over coming months as he campaigns to win back the presidency in a November 2024 election. Experts say it could be a year or more before a trial takes place.
The hearing was closed to cameras and live broadcasts. Trump's former aide Walt Nauta, also charged in the case, appeared in court as well.
It was the second courtroom visit for Trump in recent months. In April, he pleaded not guilty to state charges in New York stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star.
Trump is the first former president to be charged with federal crimes.
Many gathered at the Ramlila Maidan express happiness over the strides made in healthcare and education under the Aam Aadmi Party government's tenure
The flight was en route to New York from Istanbul
The young siblings survived a small plane crash on May 1 that took the lives of the pilot, their mother, and a third adult
Former president alleges that Biden orchestrated the criminal charges in order to undermine his main political rival's presidential campaign
Ted Kaczynski's bombs killed three people and injured two dozen over nearly two decades
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expresses grief over the loss of life from the storm
The Canadian PM announces 500 million dollars in new funding for military assistance for Ukraine