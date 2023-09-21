Donald Trump Jr's account hacked; fake tweets declare former US president dead

His spokesman confirmed the hacking on his account, after tweets from the former US president's son posted a slew of controversial comments

by Web Desk Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 12:40 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 1:20 PM

Donald Trump Jr's account was reportedly hacked recently, posting a slew of controversial comments.

According to the BBC, the posts were available on X (formerly Twitter) for less than hour before they were deleted. They included a post insulting current President Joe Biden, one mentioning convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and another talking about North Korea "getting smoked."

One post even claimed that former US president Donald Trump had died and that his son would be taking his place in the 2024 elections.

Andrew Surabian, Donald Trump Jr's spokesman, took to X to say that his account had been hacked.

Meanwhile, Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination to take on Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, is now facing four concurrent criminal prosecutions, including two involving his attempts to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden.

