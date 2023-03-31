Donald Trump indictment: Court hearing scheduled, no handcuffs will be used, says lawyer

India's external affairs minister says the group's main focus is on economic and developmental matters concerning 200 countries in the world — not the war in Ukraine that had hijacked its agenda
The court hearing for the criminal case of former US president Donald Trump has been scheduled on Tuesday, April 4, at 2.15pm (Eastern time), a spokesperson told the BBC.
Trump's lawyer said no handcuffs will be used during the court appearance, the report added.
Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. This makes him the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.
The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.
More to follow
