Donald Trump calls indictment 'evil and heinous abuse of power'

The former US President pleaded not guilty Tuesday to dozens of criminal counts of mishandling some of the US government's most sensitive secrets and scheming to prevent their return

Former US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13, 2023. - AFP

By AFP Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 6:55 AM

Former US president Donald Trump dismissed his indictment for mishandling government secrets as a "heinous abuse of power" as he addressed supporters after pleading not guilty Tuesday to dozens of criminal felony counts.

"Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. Very sad thing to watch," Trump said after returning from his arraignment hearing in Miami to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to dozens of criminal counts of mishandling some of the US government's most sensitive secrets and scheming to prevent their return, in a historic first court appearance as a federal defendant.

The former president -- and the favourite to fight next year's election for the Republicans -- gave himself up to US Marshals in Miami for a hearing that set up the unprecedented scenario of a White House race litigated from the courtroom as well as at the ballot box.

On the eve of his 77th birthday, Trump appeared before a magistrate judge to be formally presented with 37 counts under seven charges brought by a special counsel probe that opened after an FBI raid of his Florida mansion 10 months ago.

But he dismissed his prosecution as politically-motivated in a speech to supporters framing the indictment as an effort to interfere in the 2024 election.

"Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. Very sad thing to watch," Trump said after returning to his summer residence in New Jersey.

The hearing -- just weeks after Trump denied state level financial fraud charges in a separate case in Manhattan -- came with the former reality TV star's mounting legal woes threatening to derail his bid to return to the Oval Office.

The US government -- which has never before prosecuted a former president -- accuses Trump of violating the Espionage Act and other laws when he removed classified documents upon leaving office in 2021 and failed to give them up to the National Archives.

Authorities say he conspired to thwart investigators and knowingly shared national security secrets with people who did not have the requisite clearance.

After the hearing Trump jetted from Miami back to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he blamed President Joe Biden for his prosecution.

"A corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges -- of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty -- right in the middle of a presidential election, in which he's losing very badly," said Trump, speaking from the front of the clubhouse, at a podium flanked by American flags.

He was cheered by several hundred supporters, including 100 members of a conservative organisation of Vietnamese Americans who had donned matching red dresses and chanted: "We love Trump."

ALSO READ: