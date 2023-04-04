Donald Trump under arrest at a courthouse in Lower Manhattan

The former US president entered the courthouse surrounded by Secret Service agents

Photo: AP

By AFP Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 9:35 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 9:50 PM

Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the Manhattan courthouse where he is expected to plead not guilty to criminal charges. He entered the courthouse surrounded by Secret Service agents.

Trump’s motorcade travelled from Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, tracked by numerous helicopters.

It was "surreal" to be appearing in court, Trump said on Tuesday, as he posted live updates on social media while being driven to face the charges.

"Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America," he posted on his Truth Social platform.