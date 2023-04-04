Donald Trump under arrest at a courthouse in Lower Manhattan

No tsunami warning has been issued after the quake
Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the Manhattan courthouse where he is expected to plead not guilty to criminal charges. He entered the courthouse surrounded by Secret Service agents.
Trump’s motorcade travelled from Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, tracked by numerous helicopters.
It was "surreal" to be appearing in court, Trump said on Tuesday, as he posted live updates on social media while being driven to face the charges.
"Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America," he posted on his Truth Social platform.
No tsunami warning has been issued after the quake
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles)
If Tatarsky was deliberately targeted, it would be the second assassination on Russian soil of a high-profile figure associated with the war in Ukraine
People should prepare for the transition as physical SIM cards will become a thing of the past soon
Sam Altman is an enigmatic personality who is out to capture the world
Police found the bodies of five adults and one infant in the marshland
Video widely shared on social media shows two female customers in a shop being assaulted by a man after a verbal altercation
They were taken into custody on December 29 last year, neither of the two brothers has been formally charged in the case