Doctors warn against attempting dangerous new internet challenge
Several videos of the #MilkCrateChallenge have flooded TikTok and other social media
Health experts warned Wednesday that people should not attempt the latest viral challenge -- walking over a pyramid of precariously balanced milk crates.
TikTok and other social media sites have been flooded in recent days by videos of people in the United States and beyond trying - and mostly failing - the climb the crates.
2021 will be defined by the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/DQjTrVEQbh— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 23, 2021
Most videos end with what looks like a painful fall onto the collapsing crates, or the ground, as onlookers film on their phones in what some dubbed an event in the "Hood Olympics."
"You're at risk for... hitting your head and getting a head bleed," said Dr. Chad Cannon, an emergency room doctor at the University of Kansas Health System.
If "you land on the milk crate, you will break your back and be paralyzed."
>> Abu Dhabi Police urge parents to monitor kids' online activities
Baltimore City Health pointed out that hospitals are already under strain from the pandemic.
"With Covid-19 hospitalizations rising around the country, please check with your local hospital to see if they have a bed available for you, before attempting the #milkcratechallenge," the official account tweeted.
While the hashtag was readily searchable on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, searches on TikTok returned no results.
"This phrase may be associated with behaviour or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok's top priority," the search result page said.
The videos -- and photographs of some appalling injuries -- were reminiscent of an earlier internet sensation that had doctors tearing their hair out.
The 2018 Tide Pod Challenge saw young people biting into a liquid laundry detergent packets.
