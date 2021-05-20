- EVENTS
Dh83,000 monthly salary: Indian girl gets job offer at Microsoft
She had received multiple offers from companies like Goldman Sachs and Amazon.
A Hyderabad-based girl in the US has bagged a bumper job offer from tech giant Microsoft.
Deepthi Narkuti has been hired at an annual package of INR20 million (Dh1 million approximately per annum, or Dh83,000 per month).
Narkuti has reportedly been selected as a software development engineer, grade-2 group at the software firm, Mint reported.
She had received multiple offers from companies like Goldman Sachs and Amazon Inc even before she completed her post-graduation, the report added.
She had worked at JP Morgan as a software engineer for three after completing her bachelors in technology.
Deepthi had obtained her graduate degree from the Osmania College of Engineering in Hyderabad, the Hindustan Times said.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, also congratulated Deepthi on Twitter.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, also congratulated Deepthi on Twitter.
While the world is fighting Corona, Deepti daughter of our officer Dr. Venkanna got a job offer of Rs 2 crore in the USA. A matter of pride and encouragement for all of us. pic.twitter.com/cBScvaJTRz— Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) May 19, 2021
