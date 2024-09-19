Departing Nato chief warns US against 'isolationism'

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. AFP File Photo

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 4:14 PM

Outgoing Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg will caution the United States and Europe against "isolationism" in his parting speech on Thursday, as Donald Trump vies to return to the White House.

"We have heard voices on both sides of the Atlantic calling for America and Europe to part ways," he was to say in a speech on Thursday afternoon in Brussels, according to excerpts seen by AFP.

"Focusing on short-sighted national interests over long-term cooperation will not serve us well. Isolationism will not keep anyone safe."

The warning comes as Washington's allies fret that former president Trump could loosen the commitment of key power the United States to Nato if he wins the election in November.

Trump has rattled European countries by saying the United States could stop protecting Nato members that do not spend enough on defence.

Stoltenberg is set to hand over the reins at the Western military alliance to former Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte on October 1 after a decade at the helm.

During that time, he has helped oversee a major increase in defence spending from European members spurred by pressure from Washington and, more importantly, Russia's war on Ukraine.

At the last count, 23 of Nato's 32 countries were set this year to reach the alliance's target of spending two percent of their gross domestic product on defence, set in 2014.