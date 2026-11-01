Democratic Senator Murphy hospitalised after stroke, chief of staff says

Murphy began experienceing numbness in his arm while attending his son's hockey game on October 31, said Allison Herwitt, chief of staff to the Connecticut senator

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Nov 2026, 10:03 PM
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Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy was hospitalised after suffering a stroke, the senator's chief of staff said on Sunday, November 1.

Murphy began experienceing numbness in his arm while attending his son's hockey game on Saturday afternoon, said Allison Herwitt, chief of staff to the Connecticut senator.

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"He was taken to a local hospital, where it was discovered he had experienced a stroke. He was transferred to Johns Hopkins for further monitoring and is responding well to treatment," she said in a statement.

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"The doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and alert, and we are optimistic he will make a full recovery."

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