Democratic Representative Schiff says VP Harris could win overwhelmingly

US Vice-President Kamala Harris greets Essence CEO Caroline Wanga during the 30th annual Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, on July 6, 2024. — Reuters

Democratic US Representative Adam Schiff told NBC News he felt Vice-President Kamala Harris could win "overwhelmingly" if she ran against former President Donald Trump, but that President Joe Biden needed to make a decision about his own candidacy.

"I think she (Harris) very well could win overwhelmingly, but before we get into a decision about who else it should be, the president needs to make a decision about whether it's him," Schiff told NBC News on Sunday.