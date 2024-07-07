E-Paper

Democratic Representative Schiff says VP Harris could win overwhelmingly

But he says the president needs to decide whether it's him or he will pass the torch to someone else

By Reuters

US Vice-President Kamala Harris greets Essence CEO Caroline Wanga during the 30th annual Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, on July 6, 2024. — Reuters
Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 6:18 PM

Democratic US Representative Adam Schiff told NBC News he felt Vice-President Kamala Harris could win "overwhelmingly" if she ran against former President Donald Trump, but that President Joe Biden needed to make a decision about his own candidacy.

"I think she (Harris) very well could win overwhelmingly, but before we get into a decision about who else it should be, the president needs to make a decision about whether it's him," Schiff told NBC News on Sunday.


"Either he (Biden) has to win overwhelmingly, or he has to pass the torch to someone who can."



