Democratic consensus forms around Harris; speculation mounts about Biden's future

Speculation and informal discussions within the Democratic party have intensified over the potential succession of Vice-President Kamala Harris as the nominee should President Joe Biden step aside, CNN reported.

The process of selecting a new nominee remains uncertain, but an increasing number of Democrats believe that any transition would likely culminate swiftly with Harris assuming the mantle.

Discussions regarding the contingency plan to replace Biden at the top of the ticket have been ongoing behind closed doors for weeks. However, the ambiguity surrounding the process has caused hesitation among some Democrats who have reservations about openly challenging Biden's candidature, wary that the ensuing process could prove even more chaotic.

While consensus has not universally coalesced, a prevailing sense of exhaustion is beginning to solidify into agreement. Internal polls suggesting Harris could potentially enhance Democratic enthusiasm and support down-ballot have circulated among party circles. Arguments in favour of her ability to swiftly organise a campaign have gained traction. Furthermore, there is a growing sentiment that Harris could vigorously confront Donald Trump, a prospect that resonates favourably in many quarters.

Despite the reluctance of some to engage in hypothetical scenarios, Biden's aides have indicated his intention to resume campaigning next week following his recovery from COVID-19. Nonetheless, several leading Democratic figures and operatives have conveyed to CNN their difficulty envisioning any outcome other than Harris assuming the nomination if circumstances suddenly change.

Efforts are being made to advocate for a rapid and streamlined process where delegates would ratify the transition as part of a planned pre-convention virtual nomination strategy. However, opinions are divided on the notion of a coronation, with some preferring alternative candidates or objecting to the optics of such a move. The feasibility of instituting a series of rapid-fire primaries or town halls remains contentious, particularly given the tight timeline of just over 100 days until the election and the imminent Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Nevertheless, supporters of Harris are supportive of the idea, confident that few serious contenders would challenge her candidature despite her behind-the-scenes bravado. Notably, several Democratic members of Congress who have publicly called for Biden to consider stepping aside declined to explicitly endorse Harris as the alternative nominee when queried by CNN on Friday.

Amid the deliberations, concerns persist about the potential fallout of a prolonged and open process at the convention, which could exacerbate internal party strife and undermine support from influential groups like the Congressional Black Caucus, renowned for its grassroots mobilisation efforts and impact on voter enthusiasm.

Reflecting on the political landscape, some Democratic lawmakers representing swing districts have expressed reservations about embarking on a protracted struggle to test a new figurehead for the party. The risk of challenging Harris and potentially jeopardising one's own political future in subsequent elections looms large for many.

"The internal fight is killing us. There is no world in which you can push Kamala to the side," commented one Democratic member anonymously to CNN, underscoring the delicate political predicament facing the party.

Despite the growing momentum towards Harris, not all Democrats have softened their long-standing reservations about her. Concerns persist about her previous campaign missteps and early challenges in the vice presidency, factors that continue to influence deliberations within the party.

Texas representative Vicente Gonzalez, currently campaigning in a competitive race, expressed surprise at the swift pivot in discussions from skepticism about Harris's electoral appeal to contemplation of her assuming the presidential ticket.

"I just don't understand how we go from that to the idea that she should be leading the ticket," Gonzalez remarked, highlighting the persistence of certain facts amid the evolving discourse.

Republican strategists, on the other hand, have seized upon the prospect of Harris assuming the nomination, anticipating potential vulnerabilities to exploit. They aim to revive past criticisms and leverage concerns about her role in the administration's decision-making processes, particularly regarding Biden's health and the effects of ageing.

Moreover, questions have arisen regarding the procedural legitimacy of replacing Harris on the ballot, with House Speaker Mike Johnson's recent comments on preliminary research into the matter fueling such uncertainties. Legal challenges concerning her constitutional eligibility, previously mooted during the 2020 campaign, could resurface in any contested scenario.

The prospect of navigating these complexities has prompted dissent even among segments of the Democratic donor class and political elite, wary of endorsing a move that could sow further discord within the party ranks. "If you think that's going to be an easy transition, I'm here to tell you that a huge amount of the donor class, a huge amount of the elites, and a huge amount of these folks in these rooms that I see that are pushing for Joe Biden to not be the nominee are also not interested in seeing the vice president be the nominee," noted New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in an Instagram live chat, reflecting progressive skepticism about Harris's alignment with their policy agenda. Conversely, others argue that the broader political conversation may be trailing behind public sentiment regarding Harris's potential candidature. Supporters contend that her current role in the administration positions her favourably to bolster confidence in Biden while projecting readiness for higher office. "To some degree, she's auditioning for the presidency right now," remarked Ashley Etienne, Harris's former communications director and a seasoned Capitol Hill aide. "She's well positioned to shore up confidence about Joe Biden while assuring people that she's ready. The campaign needs to create opportunities for her to do that." For Representative Jared Golden of Maine, who has expressed reservations about supporting Biden, endorsing a move towards Harris appears increasingly logical given the electoral dynamics. "I think that many Americans are thinking that there's a very high likelihood that if the Biden-Harris ticket wins, Kamala will finish that second term," Golden observed. "So, it might beg the question: Why not just settle that matter in this election?" In assessing the potential for Harris's elevation, the historical context of Biden's own political journey remains pertinent. Few envision Biden relinquishing office without endorsing his running mate to succeed him, a decision seen as both respectful and politically astute given Harris's pivotal role in securing Biden's nomination and her continued support among crucial demographics, including African American voters. Eleni Kounalakis, California's Lieutenant Governor and a Democratic convention delegate, underscored the significance of honouring the primary voters' choice by supporting Harris in the event of a presidential succession. "When people voted for him as the nominee, they were voting for this ticket, so it just has to be concluded that the best way to validate the vote of the primary voters is to support the vice president as our nominee," Kounalakis asserted. "There's so much respect for President Biden that if he asked delegates to support her, even with a chaotic public media swirl, I believe most delegates would honour his wishes."

The possibility of Harris assuming the nomination represents not just a political decision but a potentially transformative moment for the Democratic Party, fraught with implications for the upcoming election and beyond, CNN reported.