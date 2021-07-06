Debris thought to be from missing Russian plane found
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said.
Debris believed to be from a missing An-26 plane has been found in Russia’s far east, where it appears to have crashed into a rock, Interfax and TASS news agencies reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.
The debris was been located 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) from the village of Palana, where the plane with 28 people on board was headed, according to the reports.
The plane, an Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in northern Kamchatka, when it lost contact with air traffic control, Russia’s emergencies ministry said.
-26. 22 ,
Several ships were en route to the crash site, RIA cited emergency services as saying.
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. Village mayor Olga Mokhireva was among the passengers, the TASS agency quoted local authorities as saying.
-26 .
The weather in the area was cloudy at the time, Interfax news agency said, quoting the local meteorology centre.
According to TASS, the plane was built in 1982.
