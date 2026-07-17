Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 4,930, top lawmaker says

The death toll from twin earthquakes in Venezuela last month has risen to 4,930, according to figures released by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Thursday.

The number of injured in the June 24 quakes was unchanged at 16,740, while 17,907 people remained homeless. The number of people in shelters rose to 21,210. Rodriguez said most of the injured had been discharged.

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The 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude quakes struck within a minute of each other on June 24, decimating the coastal state of La Guaira located north of Caracas.

Rescue workers and family members in La Guaira are ploughing ahead with their search for victims buried under collapsed buildings, three weeks after the quakes struck.

Those made homeless by the quakes are living in overcrowded camps, many of which lack water supplies and proper sanitation systems.