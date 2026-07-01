Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes jumps to 2,295

Last week's twin earthquakes in Venezuela have killed 2,295 people, top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

Thousands more were injured and left homeless by the temblors, Rodriguez said in an address on state television.

Earlier, the country's interim president Delcy Rodriguez declared seven days of mourning for the victims of massive earthquakes.

"Venezuela's soul is torn apart by the human losses caused by the devastating earthquakes," Rodriguez wrote on her Telegram account, announcing seven days of national mourning from 6:00 pm (2200GMT) on Wednesday.

(With inputs from AFP)