Trump says there will be no enrichment of uranium, will work closely with Iran

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US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Washington will work closely with Iran, claiming that it has gone through "a very productive regime change".

The comments, Trump's first since announcing a two-week ceasefire in the US-Israel-Iran war which started on February 28, come after reports of strikes in Iran and as some Gulf states continue to respond to aerial threats from Tehran despite the truce.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said: "There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear "Dust." It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!)."

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"Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been been agreed to."

The ceasefire deal, mediated by Pakistan, includes an invitation for US-Iran talks in Islamabad to finalise a deal. However, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that there are discussions about in-person talks, but nothing is final until Trump or the White House make an announcement.

In a later post, Trump announced that any country that supplies military weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately.

The ceasefire deal is subject to Iran's agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas passing through the strait, Trump said. Ships had yet to begin crossing by Wednesday afternoon, but Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, said Tehran would cease counter-attacks and provide safe passage through the waterway if attacks against it stopped.

(With imputs from Reuters)