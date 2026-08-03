Cuba's national electric grid collapses; new nationwide blackout reported

The outage follows three nationwide blackouts in July and comes as a US-imposed oil blockade ​has crippled the island's already ageing energy infrastructure

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 3 Aug 2026, 7:47 AM
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Cuba's national electricity grid collapsed late on Sunday, the state-owned national electric utility said, plunging the ‌island of about 10 million people into darkness as blackouts are becoming ever more frequent.

As the power grid failed Sunday, it caused another nationwide blackout, a state utility said in a social media post.

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The Union Electrica de Cuba did not provide any further details in its posts on social media websites X and Facebook.

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The outage follows three nationwide blackouts in July and comes as a US-imposed oil blockade ​has crippled the island's already aging energy infrastructure.

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