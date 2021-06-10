Covid-19: Canada looks to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated residents

Canadian officials expect that to happen in early July.

Canada’s health minister says fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents who test negative for COVID-19 will soon be exempt from a two-week quarantine when returning to the country.

Officials expect that to happen in early July.

Air travellers who have received shots at least 14 days before entering Canada will be able to skip a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel but will still have to stay in isolation until a COVID-19 test comes back negative.

Currently, arriving air travellers are required to spend three days in quarantine at a hotel at their expense and then complete their two weeks of self-isolation. But they will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Canada, and remain in isolation until the test comes back negative.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says she would like to see 75% of eligible Canada residents fully vaccinated before advising that border restrictions be loosened for tourists and business travellers who are not citizens or permanent residents.

Canada’s procurement minister expects to have enough vaccine doses delivered for 80% of eligible Canadians to be fully vaccinated by the end of July.