The Caribbean tourist city of Cartagena in Colombia has become the scene of a tense, day-long standoff with gunmen holding about 20 hostages inside a supermarket. AFP reporters said that security officers entered the supermarket and explosions were heard.

Authorities said the gunmen fled into the store after an attempted armored vehicle robbery went awry, prompting police, troops and special forces to surround the building and cut power to the area.

After hours of negotiations, 10 of the original 30 hostages had been released, including some elderly women.

Later, Colombia's recently elected President Abelardo de la Espriella arrived on the scene, wearing fatigues and a holstered pistol and carrying a walkie-talkie as he saluted and shook hands with commanders from a specialist anti-kidnapping and anti-extortion unit.

De la Espriella has made heavy use of tough-sounding rhetoric and military props since coming to power in August, even as the security situation has deteriorated across much of the country.

"This is going to turn out well for the hostages," he had said before arriving to Cartagena. "I'm not so sure it's going to turn out so well for the criminals."

Robbery gone awry

Earlier AFP reporters saw officers crouched at the entrance to the Exito supermarket, pistols drawn, while snipers took up positions on nearby rooftops.

The standoff unfolded in Cartagena, a Caribbean port famed for its colonial walled old town, beach resorts and cruise-ship tourism.

Supermarket employees were among those feared taken captive. "My son is there," Jacob Perez, the father one of the workers, told AFP.

"He didn't leave work and he's not answering his phone. I think they took it from him," he said.

De la Espriella ruled out the involvement of armed guerrilla or paramilitary groups.

"It's not that a terrorist group carried out a kidnapping — no, these are criminals who were caught off guard, had no way out, and then kidnapped a group of people."

Images broadcast by Colombian media and shared widely on social media showed masked gunmen armed with rifles standing beside hostages who appeared to be kneeling on the floor inside the store.

Scores of people gathered behind police cordons, lining nearby roads and sidewalks and filming on mobile phones as traffic was diverted around the shopping center.

Local media reported the gunmen were demanding nearly $2 million, two armored vehicles and safe passage to the city of Barranquilla, 130 kilometers (80 miles) to the northeast on Colombia's Caribbean coast.

AFP could not independently verify those reports.

The hostage crisis comes amid a worsening security situation across parts of Colombia.

Late Monday, authorities blamed a dissident FARC faction for a car bomb attack in the city of Villavicencio that wounded 25 people and caused extensive damage.

Authorities briefly suspended flight arrivals to Cartagena until the situation became clearer.

Colombia's armed groups carried out 358 drone attacks between January and November, more than one a day, according to a defense ministry document shared with AFP.