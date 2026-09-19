CNN calls Trump ban ‘illegal assault’ on press freedom as 3 outlets barred from White House

US President Donald Trump’s decision to bar CNN, Politico and MS NOW from the White House has drawn strong pushback from the news organisations, with CNN calling the threatened ban an “illegal assault” on press freedom and Politico vowing to defend its First Amendment rights.

Trump announced the move on Friday, accusing the three outlets of repeatedly reporting what he described as “fake news”, but did not provide specific examples of coverage that prompted the decision.

The announcement marks another escalation in Trump’s long-running clashes with major US news organisations and comes amid continued tensions between the White House and parts of the American media.

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CNN reaction

CNN said it stood behind its White House team and its reporting, defending journalists’ right to cover the administration without government interference.

The network said any ban on its White House access would be an 'illegal assault' on that fundamental, constitutionally protected right.

CNN Statement on White House access: pic.twitter.com/X0rMWFfueA — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 18, 2026

Politico reaction

Politico also vowed to continue covering the Trump administration and defend its First Amendment rights against any attempt to restrict its access.

“POLITICO will continue to fairly report on this White House and future ones. We will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights against any attempt to restrict them,” it said in a statement.

The news organisation also rejected Trump’s separate claim that it had received government subsidies, saying the allegation was false and had been “thoroughly debunked”.

MS NOW, the third outlet named in Trump’s announcement, had no immediate comment on the president’s post.

Trump announces ban

Trump said on Friday that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the outlets of repeatedly reporting what he called “fake news”.

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW... and Politico... from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump did not provide specific examples of reports that prompted the decision or explain what led to the ban.

He said media outlets should not be allowed to “constantly write or report ‘FICTION and LIES’” when covering the US president, his administration or the United States.

He also suggested that other news organisations could face similar restrictions, saying “other Fake News Media Outlets” would follow, without naming them.

Previous Trump-CNN clashes

The latest move adds to Trump’s long-running criticism of CNN and its journalists over the network’s coverage of his administration.

Trump has repeatedly clashed with CNN reporters, including recently criticising correspondent Kristen Holmes following a heated exchange at a White House news conference on August 17. He called Holmes a “fake reporter” and accused CNN of reporting “fake news”.

The White House’s “rapid response” account on X also criticised Holmes following the exchange, sharing a video of the incident and describing her as a “disgraceful, humiliating embarrassment to her alleged profession”.

It is rare for a US president to bar a news organisation from the White House altogether, making the latest announcement another point of tension between the Trump administration and parts of the US media.