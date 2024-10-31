CNN poll shows Harris up in Wisconsin and Michigan, tied with Trump in Pennsylvania

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a Get Out the Vote rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday. — AFP

Vice-President Kamala Harris has a marginal edge over Republican rival Donald Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin but the two candidates are tied in Pennsylvania less than a week before the Nov. 5 election, a new CNN poll showed on Wednesday.

Democrat Harris leads Trump by 48% to 43% among likely voters in Michigan and by 51% to 45% in Wisconsin, two of three battleground states nicknamed the "blue wall" after helping President Joe Biden defeat Trump in 2020.

In the third "blue wall" state, Pennsylvania, the CNN poll showed Harris and Trump tied at 48%. Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes make it among the bigger prizes in the battle for the White House.

Interviews were conducted Oct. 23-28 online and by telephone with 726 likely voters in Michigan, 819 in Pennsylvania and 736 in Wisconsin, CNN said. The margin of error was plus or minus 5 percentage points, it said.