Execution of Christa Pike with lethal injections appears to have failed: witnesses

The US Supreme Court authorised the Tennessee woman's execution in a last minute reversal, making her the first American woman set to be put to death since 2023

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 8:25 AM
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The execution of a Tennessee woman may have been botched, with witnesses and Christa Pike's attorney telling local media the convicted murderer was still breathing and audibly snoring after being given lethal injection.

"It appears this did not go how this was supposed to go," investigative journalist John North of WBIR said after the execution, adding "when we left the building, so far as we knew, she was probably still alive".

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Tennessee corrections officials did not confirm the outcome of the execution, which included two lethal injections of pentobarbital, or respond to an AFP query seeking.

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday authorized the execution of Tennessee murderer Christa Pike in a last minute reversal, making her the first American woman set to be put to death since 2023.

"The September 30, 2026 order of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit...granting a stay of execution is vacated," an order dated Wednesday said.


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