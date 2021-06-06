Chicken nugget sells for Dh367,000 in online auction

The character-shaped chicken nugget was found in a BTS Meal from McDonald's.

After an intense bidding war, a chicken nugget has sold for almost $100,000 on eBay.

According to the verge, the nugget, shaped like a crewmate from the popular video game Among Us, was found in McDonald’s’ new BTS Meal.

The nugget was first listed on May 28 for 99 cents (Dh3). Two days later, however, the first bid was placed at an astonishing $14,869.69 (Dh54,000) and the bids only escalated from there. It finally sold for $99,997 (Dh367,000) on Saturday.

there's a $34,443.43 among us chicken nugget on sale and i don't know how to feel about it??? but also?? i want ithttps://t.co/9I02dtWdmf pic.twitter.com/uf3bRe6dDE — Among Us weekend!! break time (@AmongUsGame) June 1, 2021

The seller, located in Utah, USA, has said that they would freeze and air-seal the nugget, so it would be safe to eat if the buyer chooses to do so.

“This food product has an average expiration of about 14 days,” the seller said, though it is not clear where they are getting the information from.

“I have Szechuan and at buyers [sic] request will ship some with the nugget,” the seller said, referring to the sauce that comes with the limited run McDonald's BTS Meal.