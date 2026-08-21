Charter plane carrying 8 crashes near remote site in western Alaska; no survivors

Eight people died after a charter plane crashed at a remote military radar site in western Alaska on Thursday, the U.S. military's Alaskan Command said.

A Cessna 441 operated by Anchorage-based air charter company Security Aviation crashed west of Cape Newenham LRRS Airport in Alaska around 12.15pm (2015 GMT), a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

The aircraft had departed from Anchorage International Airport and was bound for Cape Newenham, the spokesperson added.

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The Cape Newenham facility is part of a network of remote radar sites that track aircraft in Alaska's airspace and along its borders.