Charlie Kirk killing: FBI releases photos of wanted man, announces $100,000 reward

US authorities investigating the killing of right-wing youth leader Charlie Kirk released pictures Thursday of a man they were hunting, as Donald Trump paid tribute to a "giant of his generation."

Kirk, a 31-year-old superstar on the Republican right who was credited with helping Trump return to the presidency last year, was shot while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

The killing — described by the FBI as a "targeted event" — shocked a nation already reeling from political tensions half a year into Trump's second term.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities acknowledged the gunman remained at large after having escaped initially into woodland.

"We're doing everything we can to find him, and we're not sure how far he has gone yet, but we will do our best," FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls told a media briefing.

Authorities said the suspect was of university age and that they had quality video footage, yet to be released, identifying the man. The FBI also announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information.

The FBI issued grainy photos of a person of interest — not yet a suspect — and asked for the public's help identifying him. The pictures showed a man wearing a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and what appeared to be jeans, with a long-sleeved top emblazoned with a design including an American flag.

Bohls said the presumed murder weapon had been found.

"It is a high powered bolt action rifle. That rifle was recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled," the FBI agent said.

'Dark moment'

Reflecting the intensely political nature of the incident, it was Trump, rather than law enforcement authorities, who first announced to Americans on Wednesday that Kirk had died from the gunshot to his neck.

Trump then addressed the nation in a video address on social media in which he cited a "dark moment for America."

Despite no public information about the shooter's identity or motive, the president went on to suggest that the left wing was responsible — and to pledge a wide-reaching response.

"For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals," he said. "This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing."

On Thursday Trump used a tribute to victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks 24 years ago to honor Kirk.

"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people," Trump said, adding that he would be posthumously awarding the activist the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor.

Shot in neck

Kirk was shot while speaking to the crowd and immediately collapsed in his chair.

Students at the university described the ensuing panic — and their broader fears as political divisions deepen across the country.

"It makes me feel like I should be very careful about expressing my political ideas," said Samuel Kimball, a software engineering student, told AFP.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, called the killing a "political assassination."

Kirk, who supporters have hailed as a "martyr" for conservative ideals, had an outsized influence in US politics.

He co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 to drive conservative viewpoints among young people, his natural showmanship making him a go-to spokesman on television networks.

Kirk used his enormous audiences on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to build support for anti-immigration policies, outspoken Christianity and gun ownership, and to spread carefully edited clips of his interactions during debates at his many college events.

Three months ago, a Minnesota man shot dead a Democratic lawmaker and her husband in their home, and Trump survived an assassination attempt during his election campaign in July 2024.

Vice President JD Vance was due to travel to Utah to meet Kirk's family Thursday, a source familiar with the plans said, after he canceled a trip to New York to mark the 9/11 attacks anniversary.