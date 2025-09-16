  • search in Khaleej Times
Charlie Kirk funeral: Memorial to be held on September 21; location, time announced

Kirk's death has had a widespread impact in the US — both among his supporters, who have held countless vigils, and among his critics who celebrated his passing

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 2:04 PM

EU to further sanctions after Israel launches ground offensive in Gaza

'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia after Dubai claim he'd 'never see prison again'

Dubai: Global Village announces VIP packs with chance to win Dh30,000

Funeral details have been announced for Charlie Kirk, a right-wing US activist who was shot and killed in the US on September 10.

The memorial will be held at 11am local time on September 21 with doors opening at 8am, according to Turning Point USA, an organisation founded by Kirk in 2012.

Address: State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, Arizona 85305. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis, and those interested can apply on the 'Fight for Charlie' website. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he would attend Kirk's funeral.

Charlie Kirk was killed at a rally at Utah Valley University, with videos showing blood spurting out of his neck and crowds panicking, quickly going viral with millions of views in just hours after the incident.

A suspect was identified the following day: Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old native of Utah who authorities say had allegedly criticised the conservative influencer in a recent conversation. Robinson was arrested after a family friend called authorities, officials said.

He was not cooperating with authorities, but investigators were working to establish a motive for the shooting by talking to his friends and family, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said.

Kirk's death has had a widespread impact in the US — both among his supporters, who have held countless vigils, and among his critics who celebrated his passing.

However, his mourners soon hit back, with top US officials such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordering members of the military to identify colleagues who mocked or celebrated Kirk's death.

Companies like American Airlines grounded its pilots and removed some from service for celebrating the killing of right-wing commentator. Kirk, who rallied his millions of followers to help Trump win a second White House term, was both revered and reviled for his pro-gun, anti-abortion and anti-immigrant rhetoric.