Canadian PM Trudeau apologises for the WWII internment of Italian-Canadians

Filed on May 28, 2021 | Last updated on May 28, 2021 at 06.28 am

Canada on Thursday formally apologised for interning more than 600 Italian-Canadians during World War II.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, addressing the House of Commons, also apologised for harm suffered by members of the community, with about 31,000 declared “enemy aliens.”

“To the tens of thousands of innocent Italian Canadians who were labelled enemy aliens, to the children and grandchildren who have carried a past generation’s shame and hurt and to their community, a community that has given so much to our country, we are sorry,” Trudeau said.

Happening now: I’m sitting down virtually with families of Italian Canadians who were interned during the Second World War - and together, we’re marking the formal apology I offered earlier today. Join us here: https://t.co/mCSiMPvXJi — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 27, 2021

In 1940, after Italy entered the war as an ally of Germany, more than 600 Italians were interned in camps in Canada, according to figures from Trudeau’s office.

Today, the country is home to around 1.6 million Italian-Canadians, one of the largest Italian diasporas in the world.