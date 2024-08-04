Canadian firefighter dies battling blaze in Alberta

Smoke rises from a wildfire burning in western Canada's popular Jasper National Park. — AFP

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 8:21 PM

A 24-year-old firefighter was killed by a falling tree while battling a forest blaze northeast of Jasper in the Western Canadian province of Alberta on Saturday, the police said in a statement.

The deceased was a resident of Calgary and based out of the Rocky Mountain House Fire Base, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

The RCMP said it was notified of a serious injury sustained on Saturday by an Alberta Wildland fire employee who was extracted from the scene. Nearly a third of Jasper's structures were destroyed when a massive wildfire, with flames burning 100 metres high, hit the popular Alberta tourist town in late July. There are currently 120 active wildfires in the province.

"Heartbroken by the news that a firefighter has lost his life while battling the wildfires in Jasper," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a social media post on X, adding "his loss is deeply felt".

Alberta's Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen also expressed his condolences.