Canada PM forced to stay back in India after special plane faces technical snag

Prime Minister's office says the delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a press conference after the closing session of the G20 summit in New Delhi. — AFP

By ANI Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 8:56 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's special plane, which he emplaned to return to his country after attending the G20 Summit, suffered a technical fault.

The sudden technical fault forced the PM and the entire delegation to wait till the engineering team allowed them to fly.

According to Airport sources in Delhi, “a special plane of Canada PM suffered a technical glitch and it’s not in the schedule to fly".

Canadian PM Trudeau and his entire delegation attended the G20 summit in India and were all set to fly back to Canada after two-day visit but a technical glitch forced them to stay in Delhi.

Airport official told ANI: “Canadian authority in the country is exploring alternate fly mode.”

"Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues,” the Prime Minister’s office also confirmed in a statement, according to CTV News.

“These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made,” the statement added, according to Canada-based news.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday arrived in India to attend the G20 Summit.

Trudeau at the conclusion of the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit emphasised that India is an important partner for Canada and we will continue to work towards it.

"We recognise India as an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner for Canada on everything, from fighting climate change to creating growth and prosperity for citizens. There is always a lot of work to do and we will continue to do it," Trudeau said.

Prior to their discussion, the world leaders, including Trudeau paid a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, Trudeau highlighted the issue of Khalistani protests.

Trudeau said that he had many conversations with Narendra Modi on the issue of Khalistan extremism and "foreign interference”, and Ottawa will always defend freedom of expression, and at the same time will always be there to prevent violence.

He further emphasised that the “actions of the few” do not represent the entire community or Canada.

When asked if the issues of Khalistan extremism and foreign interference did come up during discussions with PM Modi during the G20 Summit, he said: “Both the issues came up. Over the years, with PM Modi, we have had many conversations on both of those issues. Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and it is extremely important to us. At the same time, we are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred”.

Trudeau said Canada is home to one of the longest Indian diasporas in the world, adding that nearly 1.4 million people of Indian descent live in the country.