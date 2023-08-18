Canada demands Meta lift ban on news for sharing of information as wildfires take over the country

People of both the countries got together at the famous Piccadilly Circus in London and grooved to the popular song 'Teri Mitti' which translates to 'Your Soil'
A Canadian government minister on Friday demanded that Meta lift a ban on Canadian news from its platforms to allow people to share information about major forest fires in the west of the country.
Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez told a briefing that the ban was 'unacceptable'.
Meta started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada earlier this month in response to a law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.
