Canada demands Meta lift ban on news for sharing of information as wildfires take over the country

It started blocking news for all users in Canada earlier this month in response to a law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 9:19 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 9:20 PM

A Canadian government minister on Friday demanded that Meta lift a ban on Canadian news from its platforms to allow people to share information about major forest fires in the west of the country.

Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez told a briefing that the ban was 'unacceptable'.

Meta started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada earlier this month in response to a law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.

ALSO READ: