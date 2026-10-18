Canada reports deaths after 'incident, major fire' on military base

Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty said late Saturday there were "fatalities and injuries" following an incident at a military base in western Canada.

"I'm saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base," identified as Wainwright in Alberta, McGuinty said. He added: "I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory." Prime Minister Mark Carney had posted to X earlier Saturday that "a serious incident creating a major fire" had occurred at the base.

Neither offered details on number of casualties or the nature of the incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, located about 200km (110 miles) southeast of Edmonton.

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"We will have more to say in the coming hours and days," McGuinty said. The Canadian military and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the incident, McGuinty said.

Carney posted on social media that the national government was "working closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities." CFB Wainwright had 1,310 military and civilian personnel stationed there as of 2021, according to census data. The town of Wainwright, population about 6,600, is just north of the base.

The municipality posted on social media that the fire had crossed the base fence into the nearby district but no evacuation orders had been issued.

General Jennie Carignan, the chief of Canada's Defence Staff, said on social media that the Canadian forces are fully engaged with federal, provincial and local authorities.

"Our priority remains the welfare of our members, their families and their community," she said.