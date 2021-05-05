- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Canada authorises Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids aged 12 and up
Canada is the first nation to authorise vaccination for adolescents
Canada on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12 years and up, becoming the first nation to do so.
“This is the first vaccine authorised in Canada for the prevention of Covid-19 in children and marks a significant milestone in Canada’s fight against the pandemic,” Health Canada chief medical advisor Supriya Sharma told a news conference.
Data from clinical trials show the vaccine is as safe for adolescents as it is for adults, she said.
-
Americas
25 killed in Rio de Janeiro police raid on drug...
Three policemen were hit and one died of his wounds. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India asks state banks to withdraw cash held...
Cairn awarded over $1.2 billion in arbitration decision in dispute... READ MORE
-
Americas
3 injured in US middle school shooting; suspect...
Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Myanmar anti-coup fighter arrested as blasts hit...
Martial arts fighter Phoe Thaw was arrested in hospital while... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Exclusive: Franchises urge PCB to resume PSL in...
The six franchises will get to know the fate of the tournament on... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE: Delivery riders, homemaker ensure meals for...
A celebration of art of giving in the holy month of Ramadan READ MORE
-
Americas
25 killed in Rio de Janeiro police raid on drug...
Three policemen were hit and one died of his wounds. READ MORE
-
World
Qatar finance minister arrested over alleged...
Ali Sherif Al Emadi is being investigated over allegations of... READ MORE
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies