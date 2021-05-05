Americas
Canada authorises Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids aged 12 and up

AFP/Ottawa
Filed on May 5, 2021
A woman takes a photo as a healthcare worker from Humber River hospital's mobile vaccination team administers Covid vaccine in Toronto. — Reuters

Canada is the first nation to authorise vaccination for adolescents


Canada on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12 years and up, becoming the first nation to do so.

“This is the first vaccine authorised in Canada for the prevention of Covid-19 in children and marks a significant milestone in Canada’s fight against the pandemic,” Health Canada chief medical advisor Supriya Sharma told a news conference.

Data from clinical trials show the vaccine is as safe for adolescents as it is for adults, she said.




