Canada: 3 people seriously injured in Edmonton mall shooting

Three people sustained serious injuries during a shooting incident at a mall in the Canadian city of Edmonton, the capital of the province of Alberta, local police said on Monday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The victims have been transported to the hospital for treatment, Edmonton Police said, adding that West Edmonton Mall, which is currently under lockdown, is in the process of being unlocked.
The details of the shooter and motive behind the incident were not known immediately.
Edmonton Police and West Edmonton Mall did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
West Edmonton Mall has more than 800 stores and is visited by an average of about 30.8 million times a year, according to its website.
