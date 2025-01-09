Campaigners fear spike in hate speech as Meta ends fact-checking programmes

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg claims the previous restrictions on immigration and gender were out of touch with mainstream discourse. — AFP

Tech giant Meta has rolled back restrictions around topics such as gender and sexual identity, a sweeping move advocacy groups fear will fuel hate speech.

The change coincides with the company's shock announcement on Tuesday that it was ending its third-party fact-checking programmes in the United States and adopting a crowd-sourced model to police misinformation similar to the Elon Musk-owned X.

The latest version of Meta's community guidelines said its platforms — which include Facebook and Instagram — would now permit users to accuse people of "mental illness or abnormality" based on their gender or sexual orientation.

The updated version also struck out previous restrictions on referring to women as "household objects or property," Black people as "farm equipment" and transgender or non-binary people as "it."

"We're getting rid of a number of restrictions on topics like immigration, gender identity and gender that are the subject of frequent political discourse and debate," Joel Kaplan, Meta's chief global affairs officer, wrote in a blog post.

"It's not right that things can be said on TV or the floor of Congress, but not on our platforms."

But advocacy groups quickly voiced concern that the policy shift threatened the safety of marginalized communities.

"Removal of fact-checking programmes and industry-standard hate speech policies make Meta's platforms unsafe places," said Sarah Kate Ellis, president of the advocacy group GLAAD.

"Without these necessary hate speech and other policies, Meta is giving the green light for people to target LGBTQ people, women, immigrants, and other marginalized groups with violence, vitriol, and dehumanising narratives."

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, in a video announcing the changes, claimed the previous restrictions on immigration and gender were "just out of touch with mainstream discourse".