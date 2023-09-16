California sues oil giants for downplaying risks posed by fossil fuels

The sanctions package is one of the biggest by the State and Treasury departments and is the latest to target people and companies
The state of California has sued major oil companies including Exxon Mobil Corp, Shell PLC, and Chevron Corp, accusing them of playing down the risks posed by fossil fuels, the New York Times reported on Friday.
The lawsuit, which also targets BP and ConocoPhillips, alleges the energy giants' actions have caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and accuses them of deceiving the public, the report said, citing a filing in a superior court in San Francisco.
The American Petroleum Institute, an industry trade group, has also been listed as a defendant in the case, the report said, adding that California has sought the creation of an abatement fund to pay for future damages caused by climate related disasters in the state.
The legal action follows dozens of lawsuits filed in recent years against the fossil fuel industry by states and municipalities across the United States broadly alleging harms from climate impacts including extreme weather.
The American Petroleum Institute and oil companies have said in response to those lawsuits that policies to address climate change should come from the federal executive branch and Congress, not via a patchwork of decisions in court cases across the US.
California's secretary of state, Chevron, BP, Shell, ConocoPhillips and the American Petroleum Institute didn't immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Exxon Mobil could not immediately be reached.
ALSO READ:
The sanctions package is one of the biggest by the State and Treasury departments and is the latest to target people and companies
The modern look reflects the company's sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices
The Bahamas-flagged vessel has passengers from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States
In widely shared video, the owner of Peckham Hair and Cosmetics is seen holding a woman from behind as she hits him with a shopping basket
The tech giant said on Wednesday that the model was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global radiation standards
Daily Mail reported that his car went down a 70-metre cliff in Sydney’s eastern suburbs
It is believed to have killed over 2,000 people, destroyed houses, and washed away vehicles and entire neighbourhoods
The men, aged between 19 and 20, were remanded after a 20-year-old British tourist told police she was sexually assaulted on September 3