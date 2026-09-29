California second US state to recognise Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha as official holidays

Muslims in California will now enjoy official holidays to celebrate Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha. A bill proposing the recognition of Eid as an official holiday in the US state has been signed into law, allowing employees to use existing paid leave to observe the holidays.

This makes California the second American state to declare Eid as a official holiday after Washington, which became the first US state to officially recognize both Eid holidays last year.

The Assembly Bill (AB) 2017, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, permits state and school employees to observe Eid using personal holiday credit or other available leave time. It also allows K-12 schools and community colleges to close for Eid through locally negotiated agreements.

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The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA), which co-sponsored the bill, welcomed the legislation and said that it addresses a longstanding challenge for the state's more than one million Muslim residents who are often forced to choose between practicing their faith and showing up to school or work.

The bill was introduced to Newsom by Assembly member Matt Haney with the partnership of several Muslim communities and organizations earlier this March.

"California is home to one of the largest and most vibrant Muslim communities in the country, and their traditions deserve recognition and respect," Haney said in a press release. "Recognizing Eid in state law is an important step toward ensuring every Californian can celebrate their holidays with their families without being forced to make unnecessary sacrifices," he added.