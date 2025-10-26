  • search in Khaleej Times


California Governor Newsom mulls 2028 US presidential run

The governor has made some moves this year to test the waters for a potential presidential run

Published: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 8:14 PM

Look: Over 100,000 attend cultural parade, live music celebrating UAE-India ties in Dubai

Dubai’s new art museum floats on water: All you need to know about Duma

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all residents to raise flag on November 3

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom said in an interview aired on Sunday that he is considering running for U.S. president in 2028 and will make a decision after the 2026 midterm elections.

Newsom has made some moves this year to test the waters for a potential presidential run and has gained prominence within his party in confronting Republican President Donald Trump on a range of issues.

"I'm looking forward to who presents themselves in 2028 and who meets that moment," Newsom said on the CBS News program "Sunday Morning."

Asked if he was considering a run, Newsom said, "Yeah, I'd be lying (if I said) otherwise." Under the U.S. Constitution, Trump is prohibited from running for a third term but has floated the idea regardless, saying earlier this year, "there are methods which you could do it." Newsom has pushed California to the forefront of Democratic efforts to redraw congressional maps to counterbalance similar efforts by Republican-led states as the two parties fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives, a chamber where Republicans now hold a narrow majority, in the 2026 elections.

The governor also has confronted Trump on the president's military deployment to Los Angeles.