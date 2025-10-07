  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 07, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 15, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.2°C

Shhhh! California bans noisy television commercials

A new law in America's most populous state says commercials cannot be any louder than the content they interrupt

Published: Tue 7 Oct 2025, 1:59 PM

Top Stories

Dubai event cancelled; TEDx organisers' licence revoked over $25,000 speaker fees

Dubai event cancelled; TEDx organisers' licence revoked over $25,000 speaker fees

UAE resident released by Israel after arrest for sailing to Gaza on aid flotilla

UAE resident released by Israel after arrest for sailing to Gaza on aid flotilla

Look: Critically endangered wild cat spotted in UAE; 250 Arabian Caracals left globally

Look: Critically endangered wild cat spotted in UAE; 250 Arabian Caracals left globally

Noisy TV commericials were banned in California on Monday, with a new law that demands pitchmen turn the volume down.

Viewers in the United States have long complained that advertisements can be much louder than the programme they are streaming.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Wall Street eyes Washington standoff with stocks near records

thumb-image

The KT+150 Summit is here! Bigger. Better. Bolder.

thumb-image

UAE rescue efforts at land, sea: Over 400 missions since January 2025

thumb-image

Over 67,000 killed in Israel offensive on Gaza; how death toll is calculated

thumb-image

Alcenza Properties recognised among top performers in Emaar H1 Broker Awards 2025

 

One minute they are engrossed in a peaceful nature documentary and the next they are scrabbling for the remote to quieten a man shouting about a new treatment for his flatulence.

Now a new law in America's most populous state says commercials cannot be any louder than the content they interrupt.

"We heard Californians loud and clear, and what's clear is that they don't want commercials at a volume any louder than the level at which they were previously enjoying a program," Governor Gavin Newsom said after signing the bill into law.

The legislation rewrites outdated laws that only regulated broadcast and cable providers to now include streamers.