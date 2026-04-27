King Charles arrives in US for trip overshadowed by Iran, Washington shooting

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the United States on Monday afternoon for a four-day trip, a tour which has taken on even greater prominence after the White House Correspondents' dinner shooting and amid acrimony between the close allies. The state visit, by far the most high-profile and consequential of Charles' reign, marks the 250th anniversary of the US declaration of independence from British rule, and is the first to the country by a British monarch for two decades.

Charles and Camilla touched down at Joint Base Andrews around 2.30pm ET (18.30 GMT) and will head to the White House for a private meeting with self-proclaimed royal fan President Donald Trump. The week's schedule includes an address to Congress, a lavish state dinner at the White House and a stop in New York City.

The long-planned visit has become enmeshed in apolitical spat between the two countries over the US-Israeli war on Iran, which led Trump to voice deep displeasure with the British government for failing to support the offensive.

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The shooting on Saturday at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, where US officials have said the president and members of his administration were the likely targets, has cast a further pall over the visit.

Buckingham Palace said the trip would still go ahead as planned following discussions between British and US authorities to determine if the incident would impact the royals' plans.

"The king and queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the visit getting underway tomorrow," a palace spokesperson said on Sunday.

On arriving in Washington, the king and queen have a private tea with the president, an unabashed lover of the British royal family who regularly describes Charles as a "great man", and his wife, first lady Melania Trump. The 77-year-old king, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, will address Congress the next day - just the second time a British monarch has done so.

The royals will then head on to New York where they will commemorate those killed in the September 11, 2001, attacks ahead of the 25th anniversary, while the queen will also mark the centenary of children's stories featuring Winnie the Pooh.

The US trip concludes in Virginia with the king meeting those involved in conservation work, a nod to his half-century of environmental campaigning.

The government of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hoping the visit will shore up the future of the two allies' "special relationship", which is at its lowest point since the Suez Crisis in 1956.

Britain's ambassador to the US, Christian Turner, said the visit would underscore the shared history, sacrifice and common values between the two countries, adding that the approach would be a very British one: "Keep calm, carry on." While Trump has eased his criticism of Britain in recent days over its response to the Iran war, an internal Pentagon email set out how the U.S. could review its position on Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands as punishment for its lack of support, further straining ties.

One issue off the table during the visit is the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Royal sources have said it was not possible for the royal couple to meet any victims of Epstein during the tour, as some have requested, to avoid impacting any potential criminal cases. Charles' brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose reputation and royal standing have been destroyed over his links to the late US sex offender, is currently facing police inquiries over his connections. The former Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.