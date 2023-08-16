Brazilian man dies of same hereditary disease that killed his three children

The 53-year-old, his children were born with hereditary condition called Li-Fraumeni syndrome which increases the risk of developing cancerous tumours

A Brazilian man, Regis Feitosa Mota, has died of the same disease that claimed the lives of his three children. The 53-year-old and his children were born with a hereditary condition called Li-Fraumeni syndrome which increases the risk of developing cancerous tumours, according to media reports.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, people with Li-Fraumeni syndrome have a 100 per cent chance of suffering from one or more types of cancer in their lifetime and 50 per cent chance of developing cancer before turning 30.

In an Instagram post on July 31, Mota shared that he was waiting for a bone marrow transplant. “Checking in today for medication and bone marrow transplant!” he wrote.

A week before dying, Mota shared an update on Instagram stating that “the transplant will not be performed in the next few days as the exams have presented very changed results again”.

But before he could undergo the transplant, Mota passed away on August 13, Sunday, in the Brazilian state of Ceara. The day is marked as Father’s Day in the country, according to The Independent.

Mota’s wife, Mariella Pompeu, announced the death of her husband in an Instagram post on August 14. “My friends, I never imagined making this post. I never prepared for this moment because I always had the conviction of the full recovery of Regis. It's a pain without measure,” Pompeu wrote.

“The floor has opened and I don't know what the days will be like without his affection, companionship and absolute love. All prayers are greatly appreciated,” she added.

Mota was diagnosed with cancer thrice between 2016 and 2023. In January this year, he learned that he had multiple myeloma, The Independent report added.

“We discovered yet another disease. We have already treated lymphocytic leukaemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which are now stabilised. But we have been treating them, they are not cured,” Mota had said.

“This time, we discovered multiple myeloma, which even affects the bones,” he had added.

According to Mayo Clinic, multiple myeloma is a cancer that develops in plasma cells, a type of white blood cell. In this condition, cancerous plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow and produce abnormal proteins that can result in complications.

Mota and Pompeu’s youngest child, Beatriz, died of leukaemia in 2018 when he was just 10 years old. Their son, Pedro, 22, passed away due to a brain tumour in 2020 while the couple’s oldest child, daughter Anna Carolina, died aged 25 due to a brain tumour last year. Carolina had also been diagnosed with leukaemia, reported the New York Post.

