Brazilian clothes brand removes Hindu deity Lord Ganesh image from shorts
The Jon Cotre brand said the ads were removed from its website and it stopped making the shorts.
A Brazilian fashion clothes brand has removed ads for its line of shorts for men and women that used an image of Lord Ganesh, one of the most revered deities of Hinduism, in response to complaints of sacrilege.
The Jon Cotre brand based in Sao Paulo state said the ads were removed from its website and it stopped making the shorts.
"I apologise on behalf of the company for what happened. Our intention was never to 'trivialise' or offend," a spokeswoman for the firm said.
Lord Ganesh, readily identified by his elephant head, is one of the best-known and most worshipped deities in the world's third largest religion which has about 1.2 billion followers. He is the patron of intellectuals, bankers, scribes and authors.
India's ambassador in Brazil, Suresh Reddy, spoke to the company's owner Jon Cotre to explain the sensitivities related to using images of Lord Ganesh, the embassy said.
Cotre immediately agreed to remove the images and material from his stores, the embassy said in a statement.
A Hindu cleric based in the United States, Rajan Zed, had criticised the inappropriate commercial use of Lord Ganesh images, complaining about "religious appropriation, sacrilege and ridiculing entire communities."
-
Americas
Brazilian clothes brand removes Hindu deity Lord...
The Jon Cotre brand said the ads were removed from its website and it ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Pakistan to get vaccination centres...
Both companies have 'commitment to impact patients' lives through... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dow hits 30,000-point record high as markets...
Investors now feel more reassured that the United States can avoid a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Crown Prince, UK PM Boris Johnson discuss...
Johnson called the Saudi Crown Prince on Tuesday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
-
Americas
Several injured after car ploughs into crowd at...
The protesters were marching in support of detainees on hunger strike. READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews