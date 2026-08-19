At least 21 killed, 4 injured in bus-truck head-on collision in Brazil's Parana

All the victims who lost their lives were on the bus, according to the road operator

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 19 Aug 2026, 3:26 PM
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At least 21 people died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in the BR-373 highway in Brazil's southern state of Parana, the road operator said on Wednesday in an X post.

All the fatal victims were on the bus, Via Araucaria added. The road was completely blocked with no estimated time for it to be cleared, according to the road operator.

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Local media reported that the bus involved in the accident belonged to the Imbituva municipal health department. City authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment or confirmation.

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Imbituva is a city of about 30,000 people, roughly 180 km (110 miles) west of Parana's capital Curitiba.

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