At least 21 killed, 4 injured in bus-truck head-on collision in Brazil's Parana

At least 21 people died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in the BR-373 highway in Brazil's southern state of Parana, the road operator said on Wednesday in an X post.

All the fatal victims were on the bus, Via Araucaria added. The road was completely blocked with no estimated time for it to be cleared, according to the road operator.

Local media reported that the bus involved in the accident belonged to the Imbituva municipal health department. City authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment or confirmation.

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Imbituva is a city of about 30,000 people, roughly 180 km (110 miles) west of Parana's capital Curitiba.