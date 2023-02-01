Bolsonaro vows to remain active in Brazilian politics

The defeated president has repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the election

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro intends “to remain active in Brazilian politics”, he told a reception in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

The far-right leader made the promise to some 400 supporters gathered in the city by Yes Brazil USA, a conservative organisation of Brazilian expatriates in the United States.

Bolsonaro was defeated in the last election by leftist Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, and left Brazil on December 30, two days before his rival’s inauguration.

He has been in the United States ever since, and is seeking a six-month visa there, his lawyer said on Monday.

He has repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the election, and on January 8 hundreds of his supporters stormed the seat of power in Brasilia, ransacking the presidential palace, the Congress and the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday Bolsonaro again questioned his election loss.

“Many people are still shaken by what happened in the elections (...) But we will face this moment and, God willing, we will win together," he said, calling himself “more popular than ever”.

But he said he regretted “what some inconsistent people did” on January 8.

Bolsonaro has come under scrutiny over the riot, with the new government ordering a probe of him.