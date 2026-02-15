Board of Peace members have pledged more than $5 billion for Gaza, Trump says

Trump wrote that member states have also committed thousands of personnel toward a UN-authorised stabilisation force and local police in the Palestinian enclave

  PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Feb 2026, 10:12 PM
US President Donald Trump said Board of Peace member states will announce, at an upcoming meeting on Thursday, a pledge of more than $5 billion for reconstruction and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump wrote that member states have also committed thousands of personnel toward a UN-authorised stabilisation force and local police in the Palestinian enclave.

The US president said Thursday's gathering, the first official meeting of the group, will take place at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, which the State Department recently renamed after the president.

Delegations from more than 20 countries, including heads of state, are expected to attend. The board's creation was endorsed by a United Nations Security Council resolution as part of the Trump administration's plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas agreed to the plan last year with a ceasefire officially taking effect in October, although both sides have accused each other repeatedly of violating the