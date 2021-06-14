Billionaire Elon Musk is selling his last house, looking for 'large family' to move in
He promised to dispense with almost all physical possessions in May last year.
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to reveal he has decided to sell his 'last remaining house'.
It's a "special place" though — which is why the 49-year-old is a bit particular about who can purchase the property.
"Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there," the post said.
Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021
The entrepreneur seems to be making good on his word, having promised to dispense with almost all physical possessions in May last year, following criticism of his vast wealth. "Will own no house," he'd tweeted back then.
He followed it up with an update on June 9 this year, in which he confirmed, "Sold my houses, except for 1 in Bay Area that's rented out for events."
The latest post comes on the heels of a bombshell report last week that the billionaire is among several others to have paid minimal to zero federal income tax in some years.
According to New York-based nonprofit ProPublica, the Tesla chief avoided all payments in 2018, while Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011.
