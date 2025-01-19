Biden to sign order to prioritise distressed 'left-behind communities'

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the US Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C. last week. REUTERS

Outgoing US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Sunday aimed at prioritising government resources to help economically distressed American communities - a day before he leaves the White House.

Biden's order is targeting so-called "Left-Behind Communities" and aims to help incoming President Donald Trump, who will oversee significant spending on infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, broadband internet and other programmes approved during Biden's presidency.

By one estimate, 15% per cent of the US population -- or around 50 million Americans -- live in a distressed zip code, which is measured by poverty, unemployment, education, abandoned homes, median income and declines in jobs and businesses.

The White House touted a number of programmes funded over the last four years including $54 billion in investments to Energy Communities — coal, oil and gas, and power plant areas — as well as $210 million announced last week for six new tech hubs, $525 million for job training in distressed areas and billions in infrastructure for distressed regions.

Biden's order prioritises left-behind communities for economic development funding including those "facing economic distress, undergoing industrial transitions, emerging as innovation hubs, and rebuilding from natural disasters."

"It’s not splashy. It’s just fulfilling his determination to help left-behind communities, particularly in the heartland, make comebacks," said White House economic adviser Lael Brainard in an interview.

The Commerce Department under Biden has awarded $700 million for "tech hubs" seeking to spread benefits of tech sector growth beyond traditional hubs from California's Silicon Valley to Boston and made other major investments.

Biden said in a statement his administration "made historic investments to help left-behind communities, such as distressed areas, factory towns, and coal communities, turn setbacks into comebacks."